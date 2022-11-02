Aviva PLC Has $4.10 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46.

EQT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

