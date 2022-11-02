Aviva PLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,928,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 21,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 143,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.92. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.