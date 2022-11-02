Aviva PLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 1.8 %

PLUG opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.