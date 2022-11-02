Aviva PLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE RS opened at $205.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

