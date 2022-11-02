Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

