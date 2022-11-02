Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.07, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

