Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.67. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

