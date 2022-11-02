Aviva PLC Purchases 16,916 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 33,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,331,077 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of HIG opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

