Aviva PLC Purchases 22,785 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 276.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 47.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 604.9% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.