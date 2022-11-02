Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 110,445 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of H&R Block as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 204,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 119,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in H&R Block by 14.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

