Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,083,000 after buying an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

