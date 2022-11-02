Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 30,758 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.7 %

LVS stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.