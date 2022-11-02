Aviva PLC Sells 17,032 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3,651.56 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

