Aviva PLC Sells 2,159 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $168.10 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average is $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

