Aviva PLC Sells 33,278 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,278 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after acquiring an additional 801,454 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $52,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

