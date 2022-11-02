Aviva PLC Sells 3,726 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 53.0% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 55,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 224,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $422.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.65.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

