Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.52. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

