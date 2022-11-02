Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

