Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $48.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Axos Financial to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of AX opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $729,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $21,926,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 499,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

