AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
AXTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.92.
AXT Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth $68,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
