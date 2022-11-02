Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Given New $9.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BW. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

