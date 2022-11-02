Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of BW stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $382.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $10.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 25,245,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,232,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,748 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,138,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 210,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,432,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 692,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
