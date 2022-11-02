Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Backblaze in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Backblaze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.13.

Backblaze Trading Up 1.9 %

Backblaze stock opened at 4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 4.06 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.16.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.39 by 0.02. The firm had revenue of 20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 20.31 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Backblaze by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Backblaze by 269.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth $620,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

