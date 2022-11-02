Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target Increased to €5.80 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.50 ($5.61) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.84) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 205,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

