Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.85. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 2,115 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.