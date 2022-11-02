Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.85. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 2,115 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,106.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,980,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at about $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

