Barry H. Evans Acquires 12,538 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) Director Barry H. Evans bought 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,485.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
GHY stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
Featured Stories
