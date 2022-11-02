Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Berkeley Lights stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $26.75.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
