Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkeley Lights

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,718,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 22.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,507,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 463,153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 79.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 258,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Stories

