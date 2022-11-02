Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 37,105 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,770 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

