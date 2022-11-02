Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CEO Vlad Coric Purchases 25,800 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vlad Coric also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Vlad Coric acquired 41,930 shares of Biohaven stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $623,499.10.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.35.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 151.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

