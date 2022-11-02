Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 10192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Specifically, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,301,967 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,534 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.81.

Biohaven Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $121.35.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

