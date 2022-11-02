Bloom Energy (BE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,199 shares of company stock worth $1,481,429. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

