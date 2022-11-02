Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barrington Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Blucora Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of BCOR opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Blucora has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 214.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

