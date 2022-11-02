Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barrington Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Blucora Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of BCOR opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Blucora has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 214.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
Blucora Company Profile
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blucora (BCOR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.