Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Shares Acquired by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bluegreen Vacations makes up 4.3% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 75.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE BVH opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $332.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $235.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BVH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Articles

