Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,535,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,977 shares of company stock worth $3,534,125 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after buying an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,599,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after buying an additional 545,240 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

