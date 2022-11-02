Bobby Berman Sells 1,941 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $157.01.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

