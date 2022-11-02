Bobby Berman Sells 1,941 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance
NYSE:CFR opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $157.01.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.
About Cullen/Frost Bankers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.