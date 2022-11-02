Bright Health Group (BHG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Bright Health Group to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bright Health Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bright Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHG stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on BHG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.