Bright Health Group (BHG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Bright Health Group to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bright Health Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHG stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Bright Health Group by 4,270.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 482,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 471,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Health Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bright Health Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 499,658 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Bright Health Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 243,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bright Health Group by 117.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 443,587 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

