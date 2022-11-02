Bright Health Group (BHG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Bright Health Group to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bright Health Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHG stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Bright Health Group by 4,270.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 482,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 471,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Health Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bright Health Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 499,658 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Bright Health Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 243,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bright Health Group by 117.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 443,587 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

See Also

