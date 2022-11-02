British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
NYSE BTI opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
