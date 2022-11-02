British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

