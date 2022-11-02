Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) PT at $61.19

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.0 %

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TTE opened at $55.85 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

