Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bear Creek Mining Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bear Creek Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bear Creek Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.87 million for the quarter.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.85 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of BCM stock opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.89.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.