Brokers Set Expectations for Greenlane Renewables Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenlane Renewables in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.52 million.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Down 3.8 %

GRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

GRN stock opened at C$0.51 on Monday. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.10 million and a P/E ratio of -17.59.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

