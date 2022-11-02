Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at DA Davidson

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.00.
Brunswick Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
