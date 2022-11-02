BTIG Research Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $126.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.24.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

