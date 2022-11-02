Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bumble in a research note issued on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Bumble Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.09 and a beta of 1.80. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.