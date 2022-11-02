Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,298 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 593,387 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,215,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 142,092 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of BFLY opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.02. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Insider Activity

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Butterfly Network Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.