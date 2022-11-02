Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Hovde Group to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

BY opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $860.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

