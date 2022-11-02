Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,456 shares of company stock valued at $53,998,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

