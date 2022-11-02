Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.