California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Hovde Group to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on California BanCorp to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.
NASDAQ CALB opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.04. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
