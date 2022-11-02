Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann acquired 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $691,954. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $77,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Further Reading

