Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 201.0% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 254,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 59.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

